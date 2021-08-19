Government doubles prizes to medalists in Tokyo Olympics, gold to be rewarded with 140,000 Euro

The Government of Romania has approved, on Thursday, at the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MTS), to double the award sums for medalists and athletes who ranked among the first 6 places of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where the gold will be rewarded with 140,000 Euro, according to a press release posted on MTS's official website.

Thus, the sums the athletes receive are the following: First place - 140,000 Euro (from 70,000 Euro), second place - 112,000 Euro (from 56,000 Euro), third place - 84,000 Euro (from 42,000 Euro), fourth place - 56,000 Euro (from 28,000 Euro), fifth place - 42,000 Euro (from 21,000 Euro), 6th place - 28,000 Euro (from 14,000 Euro).

Minister Eduard Novak, who will take part in the Paralympic Games, declared that the doubling of the prizes is proof of the fact that the Government understands and respects sports performance, Agerpres informs.

For this edition of the Olympic Games, Romania received four medals, one gold and three silver, for rowing and fencing, performance comparable to the previous edition, in Rio de Janeiro. The gold medal was won in the female double sculls event by Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, and the three silvers were grabbed by Ana-Maria Popescu in the epee event, by the men's coxless four - Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari, and the men's double sculls - Marius Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa.

The Romanian team also received a fourth place, through swimmer David Popovici for the 200 meter free event, three 5th places, through the female table tennis team (Daniela Dodean-Monteiro, Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara), the mixed table tennis pair - Ovidiu Ionescu / Bernadette Szocs - and the double male canoe team for the 1,000 meter event, Catalin Chirila / Victor Mihalachi. Another three positions were won for 6th place, by athlete Bianca Ghelber in weightlifting, the eight plus female crew of rowers (Maria Magdalena Rusu, Viviana Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu, Daniela Druncea) and the double female lightweight category (Ionela Livia Cozmiuc, Gianina Elena Beleaga).

With 4 medals, 1 gold and 3 silver, Romania placed 46th in the ranking of medals grabbed at the Tokyo Olympic Games.