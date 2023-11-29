Government I led, much better performance than today's (former PM Citu)

Florin Citu, National Liberal Party (PNL) senator, claimed, on Wednesday, that the performance of the Government he led, which made decisions "only in accordance with the legislation in force" was "much better" than the one of today.

On Wednesday, the Legal Committee of the Senate unanimously granted a favorable point of view to the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) regarding the criminal investigation in the case of former prime minister Florin Citu, currently a senator, accused of abuse of office in the case of anti-Covid vaccines.

The point of view of the Legal Committee will enter the Senate plenary on Wednesday, which will debate and vote, starting at 12:00, on DNA's request in the Citu case.

"I always said that I fulfilled my mandate as prime minister respecting the legislation in force. The then government respected the legislation in force. The results show this. (...) Today, while we're talking, we have a deficit of 4.4 %. (...) We have a situation never seen for 30 years when the prime minister makes 80 decisions to withdraw money from the Reserve Fund. We are talking about 25 billion RON at the discretion of the prime minister given from the Reserve Fund. If we compare, the Government that I led had a much better performance than today. (...) I will not oppose the investigation, of course. It is an investigation, I cannot discuss the case," said Citu, after his hearing in the Legal Committee.

Asked about the purchase of the first doses of COVID vaccines during the mandate of prime minister Ludovic Orban, for which there is no file, Citu answered: "I have questions, but time will give everyone answers. Romania was on alert until 2022, the Government that I led made all the decisions in accordance with the legislation in force. (...) We were in a state of pandemic. No request from the Ministry of Health was refused, (...) because we were talking about the health of the Romanian people. (...) Logistics was at the Ministry of National Defense".