Government increases budget of state aid scheme to stimulate investments with major impact on economy

The government increased the total budget of the state aid scheme with the objective of stimulating investments with a major impact on the economy by about one billion RON, from 6.380 billion RON to 7.379 billion RON.

The Ciuca Cabinet amended, in the Thursday meeting, Government Decision (HG) no. 807/2014.

According to a press release from the Government, the measure was taken considering the interest shown by the business environment for this scheme, with as many as 193 investment projects submitted in the June 15 to July 26 session, some of them having large values, Agerpres.

"The state aid scheme envisages the financing of investments made by enterprises in tangible and intangible assets of high technology in the amount of at least 4.5 million RON. The objective of the scheme is to support regional development by making investments in the sectors of activity that create products with high added value. The investment projects under implementation will have a significant impact on the economy by creating 21,680 jobs and paying contributions to the state budget in the amount of over 6.19 billion RON," the press release states.