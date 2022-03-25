Government to approve agreement on financial aid of 100 million euros for Republic of Moldova

The government will approve the agreement on the non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros agreed with the Executive in Chisinau, the main element that Romania offers to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced at the beginning of Friday's Cabinet meeting.

"Today, in the Government meeting, we will approve the agreement on granting the financial aid that our country established in the joint meeting in February that we had in Chisinau with the Government of the Republic of Moldova and, thus, that non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros will be available to the Government of the Republic of Moldova. The agreement is the main element in backing the efforts of the Republic of Moldova for sustainable development and, of course, the implementation of the reforms and the support we provide for the European path of the Republic of Moldova," said Nicolae Ciuca, informs Agerpres.