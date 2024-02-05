Government's bill amending legislation in field of social assistance, tacitly adopted by Senate

The Senate tacitly approved on Monday the Government's draft law on the reform of the social assistance system, which allows the "much faster" withdrawal of the license in the case of centers that do not comply with the rules in force, simplifies many procedures and strengthens the function of effective control in the field that the social inspectors have, told Agerpres.

The note of tacit adoption of the legislative proposal, for which the deadline for debate and vote expired on February 2, was read by the vice-president of the Senate Sorin Cimpeanu, who led the plenary session on Monday.

The bill adopted on November 9, 2023 by the Government stipulates that the social assistance centers cannot operate before the thorough control in the field by the inspectors, within 15 days at most from the submission of the licensing application.

"The duration of the provisional license is reduced from 12 months to 3 months, respectively 6 months for centers without accommodation, and the provisional license is granted only once. Those who want accreditation will be advised free of charge by the representatives of the National Payments and Social Inspection Agency (ANPIS), so that they know all the obligations they have according to the legislation", the legislative draft reads.

In case of violations of the conditions of the new legislation, the license will be suspended and withdrawn "much faster". At the same time, unexpected controls are introduced, so that social service providers "know that they must always respect the rights of the beneficiaries, not just when they are licensed".

The normative act emphasizes the partnership with civil society, religious cults, educational institutions, the People's Advocate, the Monitoring Council and other institutions.

The draft law for the modification and completion of some normative acts in the field of social assistance, as well as for the completion of Law 78/2014 on the regulation of voluntary activity in Romania, will enter the debate of the Chamber of Deputies with a decision-making role in this case.