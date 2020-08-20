Gov't adopts state aid scheme to support filmmaking

Romania's film and audiovisual industry will soon qualify for non-reimbursable financial support in the amount of up to 45% of project value, via the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu announced on Wednesday in a Facebook post.

A government decision amending and supplementing Government Decision 421/2018 establishing a state-aid scheme to support the filmmaking industry was adopted at a government's meeting on Wednesday.The amendments brought by the government decision concern the extension of the validity term of the state aid scheme until December 31, 2023, the method of financial allocations, the method of payment, the obligations on the beneficiary, and completing the Selection Commission, to be called Romania's Film Commission.Within 30 days, criteria for classification as a cultural product, the evaluation and verification procedure of the submitted projects, the monitoring procedure of the projects accepted for funding, as well as the procedure for monitoring the projects accepted for funded and the payment procedure will be approved by order of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment.