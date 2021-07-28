 
     
Gov't approves 1.5 million lei in aid to restore 12 flood-stricken schools

Florin Cîțu

In a decision on Wednesday, the government approved financial aid of 1.5 million lei for the restoration of the infrastructure of 12 schools in the counties of Alba and Cluj counties affected by this month's floods, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed on Wednesday.

"Last week, we announced that we will provide financial aid for the educational facilities affected by the floods. Today we adopted a government decision. It is about 12 schools in the counties of Alba and Cluj affected by the floods this month. It is 1.5 million lei from the national budget that will go to the local budgets for the investment works necessary for the restoration and safety of school infrastructure," Citu told a news conferenc, Agerpres informs.

 

