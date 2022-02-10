Gov't approves additional 3.84mill for digital skills programme for SME workers

At its Thursday's meeting, the government approved approximately 3.84 million lei in additional funds for the National Digital Skills Programme for employees in the small and medium-sized enterprises.

The decision was taken by amending Government Ordinance 599/2020 approving a national digital skills programme for employees in the small and medium-sized enterprises sector funded under the 2014-2020 Operational Programme Human Capital, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The approved piece of legislation adds approximately 3.84 million lei to the allocations for the National Digital Skills Programme for employees in the small and medium-sized enterprises sector. The initial allocation of 96.6 million lei will increase to 100.48 million lei, which will allow funding for all 22 projects found eligible after check and selection. The implementation of this state-aid scheme contributes to the economic recovery in the wake of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the development of digital skills at the level of SME employees."