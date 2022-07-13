 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't approves draft law on ratification of Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession protocols

Prensa Latina
NATO sigla

The Government on Wednesday approved the draft law on the ratification of the NATO accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, informs the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

"The government has approved the draft law on the ratification of Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO. (...) Romania is among the first states to initiate these steps for the national adoption of Finland's and Sweden's decisions to join NATO. This approach confirms, on the one hand, the success of the North Atlantic Organization as a security organization, but also the "Open Doors" policy, which allowed the consolidation, strengthening and expansion of its capacity to provide its members with the strongest security guarantees," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.