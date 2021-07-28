Gov't approves establishment of Centre for Patients with Severe Burns at Targu Mures County Hospital

The Government approved, by a decision, the technical-economic indicators for the construction of a Centre for Patients with Severe Burns and the reorganization of the medical flows at the Targu Mures County Emergency Clinical Hospital, for a better positioning and connection of the emergency, ICU and surgery departments.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the normative act stipulates a total value of the investment of 295,782,000 lei, including VAT, spread over three years.

"The project includes the 15-bed centre for the patients with severe burns, the department of surgery with 25 operating rooms, the 44-bed Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 44 beds, heliport relocation and related spaces such as sterilization station, blood transfusion unit, morgue, training centre, technical spaces, administrative and logistical spaces," reads the same press release, Agerpres informs.

In addition to the main objective of building the Centre for Patients with Severe Burns, the investment also includes the construction of a walkway to connect the main departments of the hospital (emergency, ORs, ICU), so that the hospital unit falls into the category of Regional Hospital category IA.

The financing will be ensured through a Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development especially contracted for the project on health sector reform, from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Health, as well as from other sources, according to law, within the amounts approved annually for this purpose, according to the public investment programmes approved under the law.