Gov't approves establishment of Romanian Agency for Technological, Industrial Cooperation for Security and Defense

The Government approved in Thursday's meeting an emergency ordinance aimed at establishing the Romanian Agency for Technological and Industrial Cooperation for Security and Defense (ARCTIS).

According to a press release sent by the Government Press Office, the adopted emergency ordinance aims at "reducing the bureaucracy and creating a modern, flexible organizational structure, according to the strategic defense review process", lessons learnt and good practices from the Community and Euro-Atlantic sphere.

At the same time, the following are considered: the regulation of technological and industrial cooperation operations, in order to protect Romania's security interests and develop the technological base of the national defense industry.

Solutions for the co-opting the Romanian industry in the implementation of the multi-annual endowment plan, as well as its re-technological, are also targeted.The management of ARCTIS will be ensured by a president with the rank of secretary of state appointed by decision of the prime minister upon the proposal of the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism and by a vice president appointed by order of the minister of economy. The maximum number of posts is 50, excluding the president and vice-president.The staff and assets of ARCTIS are established by taking over the staff and assets of the Special Technical Procurement Compensation Office. The attributions, organization and functioning of ARCTIS are established by the Government's decision, the project also provides.