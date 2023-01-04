Gov't approves method of granting compensation for damage caused by fauna species of hunting interest

The method of granting compensation for damage caused by fauna species of hunting interest was approved by the Executive on Wednesday, and this provides for a more operative procedure for ascertaining and establishing the amount of compensation, informs the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry (MMAP).

The normative act provides for a more operative procedure for ascertaining and establishing the amount of compensation for damage caused by specimens of fauna species of hunting interest to agricultural crops/forestry/domestic animals and motor vehicles, as well as a more rigorous way of establishing civil liability, Agerpres informs.

"In the case of attacks resulting in the injury or death of natural persons, this normative act provides that within 60 days from its entry into force, MMAP approves, by order of the minister, the method of awarding compensations. Thus, they will be granted to the victim, compensation that will cover hospitalization expenses, funeral expenses, but also net unrealized income during the period in which the victim was temporarily unable to work from the time of the incident, moral damages, as well as compensatory amounts for the family of the deceased, representing the equivalent of a gross minimum basic salary in the country, until the retirement age", emphasized the environment minister.

Also, the compensations for the damages caused by the specimens of the hunting fauna species included in the normative act, in the protected natural areas, not included in the hunting funds or where hunting is not allowed and for the damage caused by the specimens of the fauna species of hunting interest contained in the document, is borne by the central public authority for environmental protection, from the budget approved for this purpose.

MMAP specifies that in order to maintain the ecological balance and to prevent the damage that specimens of fauna species of hunting interest can cause to agricultural crops, forestry and domestic animals, the management of hunting fauna and the owners of domestic animals must fulfill a series of obligations and conditions, provided for in the normative act adopted on Wednesday.