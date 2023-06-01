Gov't approves Ordinance establishing salary increases in education.

On Thursday, the government approved the Ordinance that establishes salary increases in education, with RON 1000 gross for teaching staff and RON 400 gross for the non-teaching staff, told Agerpres.

"Following a decision in the ruling coalition, the government approved Appendix 8 to the Salary Law last week, which was about the grid provided for in Law No. 153, and now it approves two more things. First of all it increased the gross salary of the teaching staff by RON 1,0000 gross and by RON 400 gross respectively for the non-teaching staff, in answering the requests of unions, and also an increase by RON 1,000 for the teaching assistants. (...) Also, as scheduled, we are going to discuss today with the trade unions for a new grid, first of all with the education unions, of course, and then with the others," said Minister Budai, at the end of the government meeting.

He stated that he hopes that today, "symbolically, on June 1st, we will close this period that we have been going through lately, and the children will be able to go back to school and the parents can be calm."

The basic salaries of employees in the education system will increase from June 1, 2023, this increase representing an advance from the salary increases that they would have benefited from as of January 1, 2024, according to the explanatory note that accompanies the draft ordinance emergency for the establishment of some measures regarding the salary of the personnel in the national state education system, published on Wednesday evening on the website of the Ministry of Labour.

The increases are supported by the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of Education, and the financial impact on the general consolidated budget for the current year amounts to RON 2.168 billion.