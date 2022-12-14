Gov't approves phase 1, stage 1 of endowment programme at the Ministry of Defence with light armoured vehicles

The government on Wednesday approved the first phase of stage 1 of the endowment programme to be carried out at the Ministry of Defence, which refers to the acquisition of 1,059 light armoured tactical vehicles, told Agerpres.

"The government today analyzed and passed a decision regarding the approval of the specific circumstances and procedures related to the first phase of stage 1 of the programme carried out at the Ministry of Defence, which refers to the acquisition of light armoured tactical vehicles. This procedure aims at the supply of 1,059 such vehicles in 9 different configurations, which are necessary to equip the structures within the Ministry of National Defence, at a total cost of 4.58 billion lei without VAT, which also includes the equipment that will be made available in the amount of 228 million lei," government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday.

He underscored that it is essential for the Romanian Army, in order to develop its defence capacity, to introduce into its endowment such light armoured tactical vehicles, which are highly performing.

In the same context, Carbunaru mentioned the fact that the manufacture, assembly, integration, testing and maintenance of these vehicles, during their life cycle, must be carried out by economic operators from the national defence industry.