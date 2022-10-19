Gov't approves procurement of 20 electric trains for passenger transportation, through PNRR

The Executive approved in Wednesday's meeting the substantiation note regarding the Transport Ministry's procurement of 20 electric trains for passengers, with the amount needed to implement the project standing at 184,000,000 euro, including VAT, money secured through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the state budget, Spokesman of the Gov't Dan Carbunaru announced.

According to a release of the Executive, the procurement of the rolling stock for passenger transportation will have a significant impact on the quality level of services provided, passengers' safety and the improvement of environmental services, as well as on the costs and economic benefits of railway passenger transport.

The fleet is to be introduced on the entire electrified network and the one in process of being electrified and direct connections between the major cities of Romania are targeted in order to increase the efficiency of the passenger rail transport services, reduce pollution and increase comfort on several routes on the electrified network or in process of being electrified. AGERPRES