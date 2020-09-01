Gov't: Censure motion initiated on 17 Aug cannot be debated, voted in another ordinary, extraordinary session

The censure motion initiated on 17 August, having the content presented in the extraordinary session of 20 August, cannot be debated and voted in another ordinary and extraordinary session except in violation of the provisions of art. 113 para. (4) of the Constitution, says the Government in the point of view sent to the Constitutional Court.

The Government submitted to the Court the point of view regarding the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the Executive and Parliament, mentioning that the initiation of a censure motion between the ordinary sessions of Parliament is contrary to the provisions of art.113 and art. 66 para. (1) of the Constitution.The sitting of the Parliament in which the censure motion had to be debated and voted on could not take place, on Monday, due to the lack of quorum.