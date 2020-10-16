 
     
Gov't Dept SecGen Barbu, in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

G4Media.ro
Costel Barbu

Deputy Secretary General of the Government Costel Barbu has announced that he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

"I would like to inform you that I have been in solitary confinement since Monday. I had mild cold symptoms and asked for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. I am in good health, but I will stay isolated. I have got in touch with all the people I came close to for more than 15 minutes, and the public health directorate did the epidemiological investigation. Fortunately, my colleagues in the government - apart from the people in my office - do not meet the case definition of a contact," Barbu wrote on Friday in a Facebook post.

