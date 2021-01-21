Gov't: Disabled, homeless people and new categories of employees - in phase 2 of vaccination

The Government established by the decision to amend Government's Decision 1.031 / 2020, on the approval of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Romania, that persons with disabilities and their companions, as well as homeless persons enter the phase 2 of vaccination, together with the elderly aged over 65, the chronically ill and employees in essential fields, according to AGERPRES.

Also, in the decision approved on Wednesday by the Executive, new categories of employees in essential fields were included, who are to be vaccinated in the phase 2, among them being the staff of the Economic and Social Council, the Ombudsman, the Legislative Council, the National Bank of Romania, the Court of Accounts, the Competition Council, bailiffs, lawyers, maternity assistants, Romanian maritime and river navigating personnel, staff from the National Meteorological Administration, workers in agriculture and essential food industry and athletes of national or Olympic teams.

The provisions of the decision also apply to the citizens of the European Union, of the European Economic Area and of the Swiss Confederation, as well as to foreigners legally residing in Romania.