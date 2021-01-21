 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't: Disabled, homeless people and new categories of employees - in phase 2 of vaccination

Inquam Photos / George Calin
vaccinare 3

The Government established by the decision to amend Government's Decision 1.031 / 2020, on the approval of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Romania, that persons with disabilities and their companions, as well as homeless persons enter the phase 2 of vaccination, together with the elderly aged over 65, the chronically ill and employees in essential fields, according to AGERPRES.

Also, in the decision approved on Wednesday by the Executive, new categories of employees in essential fields were included, who are to be vaccinated in the phase 2, among them being the staff of the Economic and Social Council, the Ombudsman, the Legislative Council, the National Bank of Romania, the Court of Accounts, the Competition Council, bailiffs, lawyers, maternity assistants, Romanian maritime and river navigating personnel, staff from the National Meteorological Administration, workers in agriculture and essential food industry and athletes of national or Olympic teams.

The provisions of the decision also apply to the citizens of the European Union, of the European Economic Area and of the Swiss Confederation, as well as to foreigners legally residing in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.