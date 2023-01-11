Gov't earmarks 335 M RON for capping and compensation of energy prices

The government on Wednesday approved the allocation of 335 million RON, money coming from the tax on the additional income obtained by the holders of agreements related to deep offshore and onshore oil perimeters, to support the measures regarding the capping and compensation of energy prices, informs the spokesperson of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

"The government approved today, by decision, the allocation of funds resulting from the collection of the tax on additional revenues in the special account provided for by Law no. 256/2018 regarding some measures necessary for the implementation of oil operations by the holders of agreements related to deep offshore and onshore oil perimeters. There are 335 million lei from the tax for these additional revenues that the holders of oil agreements have registered and paid," Carbunaru told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.

He explained that this money will be used to support both domestic and non-domestic customers, final customers in the electricity or natural gas market, but also for the application of compensations to suppliers who must deliver electricity and natural gas to final customers at a price lower than the costs they practice.

"Therefore, there are resources, both to support the measures for vulnerable citizens, (...) but also to support the mechanism itself, to manage this compensation mechanism in relation to the suppliers who assume a cost difference," added Carbunaru.