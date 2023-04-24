Gov't guarantees equal access to education for pregnant students, student parents (bill).

The Romanian government guarantees equal access to education for pregnant students and for students who have become parents without any kind of discrimination from members of the school community, and the education establishments are under an obligation to take appropriate measures to protect pregnant students and student parents from stigmatisation or negative discrimination, including by securing a safe and inclusive learning environment, according to a new article adopted on Monday by the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to the pre-university education bill, told Agerpres.

Under the new article, pregnant students and parent students will be offered customised study programmes that will allow them to continue their studies, including by offering, where possible, virtual learning opportunities.

In order to protect the right to education of pregnant students and parent students, the Ministry of Education will draw up, within 12 months of the adoption of the law, a specific methodology regarding the schooling of pregnant students and parent students approved by order of the education minister.