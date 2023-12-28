 
     
Gov't okays pay increase in education, prefect's institutions

The Government approved on Thursday the Emergency Ordinance that provides for the increase in basic salaries for education staff by 20%, on average, in 2024, in two installments: from January 1, respectively from June 1, 2024.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity, approximately 350,000 people from the national education system, teaching staff, auxiliary teaching staff and non-teaching staff will benefit from these measures, Agerpres informs.

The normative act also establishes the granting of increases in the basic salary for some categories of personnel from Health, Culture, Labor, Agriculture and Statistics, as well as for civil servants and contractual staff from the prefect's institutions.

Employees from the prefectures will benefit from salary rights related to the General Secretariat of the Government, also in two equal installments.

