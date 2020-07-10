Gov't passes emergency ordinance simplifying public procurement procedures

The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures.

"Another normative act adopted in the Government's meeting tonight is an emergency ordinance in the field of public procurement. It was adopted in the first reading in the previous government meeting, following the declaration of unconstitutionality of Ordinance 23/2020 on certain issues. Following the decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR), the new emergency ordinance in the field of public procurement aligns the text of the normative act with the decision of the CCR and, at the same time, adopts the solutions for accelerating simplification of public procurement government procedures. Fixed deadlines have been set for the evaluation of detailed tenders for various types of procedures, the time of ex ante control has been reduced by digitizing this control and also by applying an IT mechanism for simplified procedures in evaluating tenders," said Danca at Victoria Palace, after the government meeting.

He added that this normative act is extremely important in order to simplify public procurement procedures.

