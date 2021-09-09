Gov't removes from office prefects of Bucharest City and 13 counties

Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica and the prefects of 13 counties were removed from office by decisions passed at a government meeting on Thursday.

The counties in question are Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Galati, Gorj, Harghita, Ialomita, Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, and Vaslui.

At the same time, the government dismissed 28 deputy prefects from the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt (2), Olt, Prahova, Satu-Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, and Valcea, Agerpres informs.

In a news briefing at the Government House, Prime Minister Florin Citu mentioned that the responsibilities of the dismissed prefects will be taken over by their deputies.

"In the government meeting today we also approved firing and appointing prefects. There are 42 decisions, 14 prefects and 28 deputy prefects, but the Interior Ministry will issue 14 ministerial orders to reassign responsibilities. We do not appoint other prefects or deputy prefects. Once the responsibilities are reassigned, the situation remains the same, just as with the senior officials: no one is appointed to those offices, offices remain vacant and responsibilities are reassigned," Citu said on Thursday at the end of the government meeting.

The decisions were published in the Official Journal, making them final and binding.