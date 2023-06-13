 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't rotation/Ciolacu: The first fight of the new Government will be with prices and profiteering

Camera Deputaților
Marcel Ciolacu

Gov't rotation/Ciolacu: The first fight of the new Government will be with prices and profiteering.

The Prime Minister-designate, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday that the first fight of the new Government will be with prices and profiteering and that Romania will have to have an economic growth of over 3%, told Agerpres.

At the end of the PSD National Political Council meeting, he presented the proposals for social-democratic ministers and parts of the government program.

"We must have an economic growth of over 3%, bring the inflation to 8% by the end of this year and reduce the dependence on imports", Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace.

According to him, Romania can move from an economy based on the consumption of imported goods to an economy based on production.

He specified that the social democrats propose a plan with five major objectives.

"We know exactly what we have to do and we propose a plan with five major objectives: solving, once and for all, the problem of special pensions and adopting the new law on uniform salaries; stopping the increase in prices and restoring purchasing power; developing the public education and health systems, the main argument to convince Romanians who have left to return to the country; economic patriotism, in fact, economic development and the increase of national production; attracting European money and creating more and better-paid jobs", stated Ciolacu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.