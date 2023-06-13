Gov't rotation/Ciolacu: The first fight of the new Government will be with prices and profiteering.

The Prime Minister-designate, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Tuesday that the first fight of the new Government will be with prices and profiteering and that Romania will have to have an economic growth of over 3%, told Agerpres.

At the end of the PSD National Political Council meeting, he presented the proposals for social-democratic ministers and parts of the government program.

"We must have an economic growth of over 3%, bring the inflation to 8% by the end of this year and reduce the dependence on imports", Ciolacu said at the Parliament Palace.

According to him, Romania can move from an economy based on the consumption of imported goods to an economy based on production.

He specified that the social democrats propose a plan with five major objectives.

"We know exactly what we have to do and we propose a plan with five major objectives: solving, once and for all, the problem of special pensions and adopting the new law on uniform salaries; stopping the increase in prices and restoring purchasing power; developing the public education and health systems, the main argument to convince Romanians who have left to return to the country; economic patriotism, in fact, economic development and the increase of national production; attracting European money and creating more and better-paid jobs", stated Ciolacu.