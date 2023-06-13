 
     
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Gov't rotation/Ciuca: We will vote on formula with UDMR in which PNL gives up Ministry of Energy.

The President of the PNL (National Liberal Party), Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Tuesday that the liberals are willing to cede the Ministry of Energy to the UDMR and that two formulas will be voted on in the leadership of the party, respectively one in which the Union receives this ministry and one without this formation, told Agerpres.

"We announced that we are giving up the Ministry of Energy. (...) We will vote on two formulas: a formula with UDMR in which the PNL gives up the Ministry of Energy and a formula without UDMR in which we have the two parties in the coalition," Ciuca declared before meeting of the National Political Bureau of the PNL.

He added that there is no deadlock in the negotiations.

Asked if it is out of the question for the PNL to cede the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Energy, he replied: "We are ceasing the Ministry of Energy".

According to some political sources, the UDMR's answer regarding the offer made within the coalition will come at 20:00.

