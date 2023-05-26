 
     
Agerpres
dan carbunaru

Gov't rotation/Gov't spokesman, asked if PM is going to resign: Tomorrow, you will find out the decision.

Executive spokesperson Dan Carbunaru stated that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca shall announce on Friday his decision on submitting the mandate, told Agerpres.

He was asked on Thursday evening whether prime minister Ciuca will submit his mandate on Friday or the Government rotation is to be postponed.

"I am the spokesperson of the Government. Certainly, your question is aimed at Romania's prime minister, but it has a political connotation which I cannot comment upon. But the prime minister's decision on what happens tomorrow [Friday], you will certainly find it out tomorrow," Carbunaru mentioned in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

Also on Thursday, the prime minister stated, during a visit to Cluj-Napoca, about a possible postponement of the government rotation in the context of the strike in Education, that a decision shall be made after he arrives in Bucharest and talks with partners in the coalition.

"I will arrive in Bucharest, discuss with the coalition partners and we will make a decision," Ciuca responded, when asked if the procedures for the government rotation will be postponed, as President Klaus Iohannis said he does not think it can be done during the negotiations with the unions in Education.

The coalition leaders met on Thursday evening at the Victoria Palace.

