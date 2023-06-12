Gov't rotation/PSD's Ciolacu: Romania has a consolidated democracy.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, after National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca handed over his mandate as prime minister, that Romania has a consolidated democracy and for the first time the leaders of the most important parties in Romania have kept their promise, told Agerpres.

"I thank the Chairman of the National Liberal Party, Mr. Nicolae Ciuca, until a few hours ago Prime Minister of Romania. From my point of view, Romania has a consolidated democracy after this gesture made by Mr Nicolae Ciuca today. It is the first time that the leaders of the most important political parties in Romania have kept a promise made and we can only praise this, no matter how we look at things or if someone considers that it was not right or that it was right," Ciolacu said at Parliament.