Gov't streamlines its secretariat, working apparatus

Government approved under a government decision the reorganisation of the General Secretariat of the Government and of the Prime Minister's working apparatus, according to head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca.

"At the government meeting today, a government decision was adopted regarding the reorganisation of the General Secretariat of the Government and the working apparatus of the Prime Minister of Romania. (...) We are talking about the dissolution of two ministries, namely the Ministry for Relations with Parliament and the one for Romanians abroad and the inclusion of the activity of these ministries within the General Secretariat of the Government and also the taking over of an important component from the Ministry of Communications at the level of the Agency for the Digitisation of Romania, which is also part of the General Secretariat of the Government. Basically, from four previous ministries, namely SGG, the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, the Ministry for Relations with Parliament, the Ministry of Communications, as a result of this reorganisation, a single ministry has ensued," said Danca on Thursday at the end of a government meeting.As for the staff, he added, "there is a reduction in the number of jobs by about 16pct as a result of this reorganisation."