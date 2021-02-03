Gov't to amend legislation so as to link performance to pay

Prime Minister Florin Citu said that the government has completed an analysis of the bonuses paid in the public sector and which will be presented in the next period. He also emphasized that plans are afoot to amend the legislation this year so as to link performance to pay.

"We have finished that analysis and there are some interesting things the Romanians should know and I will present them in the next period. I discovered bonuses I didn't know they even existed. I discovered situations where the legislation in force is not respected, as regards the bonus amount. (...) In the coming days I will publicly present the changes that will be made, but, as I said, the Unitary Pay Law is next, which we will amend this year, and we will do some corrections there. The biggest, or the most important change to this law is to link performance to pay. This doesn't exist in today's Pay Law. Bonuses are given arbitrarily, pays are given randomly. We will introduce performance criteria, this can be done and we can grant the bonus, if it exists, based on performance criteria. This is the most important change that we will operate to the Pay Law," Citu explained today at the Victoria Palace of Government.

"Let me give you some examples of bonuses I had no idea they existed, but there are more of them. There's that premium everyone is talking about, for harmful conditions, which actually means things we do every day. Writing on a computer is no longer harmful, but there is a premium for that in certain institutions. These bonuses will be axed, as per a bill that will be issued this year, or maybe next year. This year we will start with a limitation and next year we will reset things. The Uniform Pay Law needs to be changed. I repeat, bonuses are good, they are a motivation for everyone to do their job better, but only when they are linked to performance criteria, not when they come from the manager's pen, indistinctively and without respecting certain rules. And then you will see that we will use this way to motivate people to better do their job in the public sector," PM Citu said.