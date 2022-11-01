Gov't to analyse Wednesday Ordinance on private pensions, organization of National Signaling Information System

The Government has on the agenda of Wednesday's meeting, among other things, the analysis of a draft emergency ordinance on private pensions and the draft law on the organization and operation of the National Signaling Information System, with a view to Romania's participation in the Schengen Information System, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday, the Executive will discuss the draft Emergency Ordinance for the modification and completion of normative acts in the field of private pensions.

Also, on the agenda of the Government meeting is the draft law regarding the organization and operation of the National Signaling Information System and Romania's participation in the Schengen Information System. The normative act seeks to ensure the legal framework necessary for Romania's participation in data exchange with the Schengen member states, with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of cooperation between the competent Romanian authorities and those of the member states, as regulated by the European provisions in the field, the explanatory note reads.

Also in Wednesday's meeting, the Executive will discuss a draft emergency ordinance that amends and completes Emergency Ordinance 83/2001 on the establishment, organization and operation of community public services for passports and community public services for driving licenses and vehicle registration, as well as Emergency Ordinance 84/2001 regarding the establishment, organization and operation of community public services for records of persons.

According to the explanatory note, the draft normative act is promoted at the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with a view to streamlining the activity of the authorities and public administration institutions in the field of driving permits and vehicle registration, respectively in the field of personal records, and also has in mind the acceleration of the processes of administrative simplification and digital transformation of public services and internal work procedures.

Another normative act on the agenda of the meeting refers to the amendment of the Framework Loan Agreement between Romania and the Development Bank of the Council of Europe for the financing of the Project regarding the completion of construction, renovation or rehabilitation of cultural buildings of public interest in Romania, signed in Bucharest on May 4, 2007 and in Paris on May 14, 2007.

The executive also discusses a draft decision that provides for the addition of 10,000,000 lei to the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government, as a result of the budget correction, and its allocation to the organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities.

At the same time, the Government also has on its agenda a draft decision that modifies the List containing the international common names corresponding to the medicines that the insured benefit from, with or without personal contribution, on the basis of medical prescription, in the social health insurance system, as well as the international common names corresponding to the medicines that are granted within the national health programs.

The Executive is also discussing a draft decision regarding the arrangement, approval, maintenance and operation of slopes and ski trails for leisure.

The normative act provides for the legislation of the access of people with special needs to the ski slopes with specific reference to their equipment and the updating of the level of fines in order to raise the level of awareness of the administrators of the slopes and of the tourists regarding the observance of their obligations.

On the agenda of the meeting there are several memoranda regarding the organization of contests for the filling of vacant positions within some public institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Judicial Inspection, as well as for the filling of 70 external expert positions outside the organizational chart within the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection for the implementation of the project "Performing social policies - national strategy for the efficient implementation of family policies".

Another memorandum refers to measures regarding the strengthening of the partnership with the development regions for the implementation of the 2021-2027 regional programs by signing a joint declaration between the Ministry of Investments and European Projects and the Regional Development Agencies for the launch of the 2021-2027 regional programs.

The Government also has on its agenda an information regarding the Rastolita hydropower development at the level of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forestry.