The Government is set to approve a memorandum on the development of the system of settlement of debts and receivables of legal entities through the "SIC' computer system, after the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, requested the introduction of the normative act on the additional agenda of the Government meeting.

"Please agree to the introduction on the additional agenda of a memorandum on the development of the system of settlement of debts and receivables of legal entities through the "SIC" computer system, managed by the Training Centre for Industrial Personnel in Busteni. It is about the extension of the settlement scheme, by including inclusive all public companies owned by all public authorities, central or local authorities and by settlement including the state budget and local budgets", said Virgil Popescu, on Thursday, during a Government meeting.In addition, the prime minister asked ministers who have companies in administration or coordination to adhere to this settlement system.