 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't to approve memorandum on settlement of debts through "SIC" computer system

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Guvernul Romaniei

The Government is set to approve a memorandum on the development of the system of settlement of debts and receivables of legal entities through the "SIC' computer system, after the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, requested the introduction of the normative act on the additional agenda of the Government meeting.

"Please agree to the introduction on the additional agenda of a memorandum on the development of the system of settlement of debts and receivables of legal entities through the "SIC" computer system, managed by the Training Centre for Industrial Personnel in Busteni. It is about the extension of the settlement scheme, by including inclusive all public companies owned by all public authorities, central or local authorities and by settlement including the state budget and local budgets", said Virgil Popescu, on Thursday, during a Government meeting.

In addition, the prime minister asked ministers who have companies in administration or coordination to adhere to this settlement system.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.