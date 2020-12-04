Gov't to approve state aid scheme for reducing excise duty on diesel fuel used in agriculture in Q2

The Government is to approve in Friday's meeting the normative act regarding the state aid scheme for reducing the excise duty on diesel fuel used in agriculture in Q2, according to AGERPRES.

"I request the introduction on the additional agenda of the normative act regarding the state aid scheme for the reduction of the excise tax on diesel fuel used in agriculture for Q, i.e. April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020. It is about 17,540 beneficiaries with a financial effort worth 176,743 lei. We have the money from savings and from the ordinance 201/2020 - 80,000 lei," said the state secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Aurel Simion, at the beginning of the Government's meeting.

He also requested the introduction on the agenda of a decision to extend this aid scheme until 2023.