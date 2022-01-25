Gov't to fast pass draft energy ordinance if found constitutional

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu said on Tuesday that if the Ministry of Justice issues a favourable opinion on the draft ordinance on energy regulations, the ordinance will pass at the government's meeting the same day.

"There is a discussion about what happens after this ordinance expires, whether we move on with a regulation for six months or a year, both options that will have to be discussed with the European Commission. And so we have suggested that we can extend the capping and offsetting of energy prices. So, the ordinance that the government will issue today will be extended throughout summer. Of course, these are decisions that the government has to make, but I will recommend them to the prime minister if we do not have the time or do not have a decision from the commission. (...) The ordinance being extended throughout summer depends on what happens and what we want to do from April 1. There are talks underway, but the ordinance will be issued today (...)," Citu said at the Senate on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

He said that no one inside PNL is opposed to the energy bills being offset in January as well, "but the question is whether you can do something retroactively."

"It all hinges on the opinion of the Ministry of Justice, but we [PNL] are endorsing it. We have always agreed. Let the Ministry of Justice rule on this draft ordinance; if it is constitutional, it will certainly pass at the government's meeting today," added Citu.

The PNL leader pointed out that an investment plan has to be discussed that ensures Romania's energy security by 2026.