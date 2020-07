Gov't to pass law on health measures in epidemiological risk instances

The Romanian government will pass a law establishing measures in the field of public health in instances of epidemiological and biological risks and will send it to Parliament for debate and final adoption in an emergency procedure, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday.

"Today's meeting has only one item on its agenda, namely the law establishing measures in the field of public health in instances of epidemiological and biological risks. I can tell you that there is a legal basis for all the measures we have taken. And I ask myself this question: where would we have been if we could not have taken these measures of home isolation and institutional quarantine? (...) Today we have to debate and approve this bill, we will forward it to Parliament, and I will ask Parliament to debate it as a matter of urgency so that we can restore the legal basis as soon as possible following the decision of the Constitutional Court to enable us to fight effectively and have all the other instruments at our disposal that other countries have," Orban said on Monday at a government meeting.