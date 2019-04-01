Gradual extension of compulsory general education to 15 grades by 2030 signed into law

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed into law a bill amending the National Education Law No. 1/2011 and providing for the gradual extension of the compulsory general education to 15 grades until 2030.

The regulatory act provides that senior preschool, elementary, secondary and high school education shall become mandatory by 2020.

"General compulsory education comprises elementary, secondary education and the first two years of upper secondary education. Upper secondary education and senior pre-primary education become mandatory by 2020 at the latest, junior preschool ages 4-5 by 2023 at the latest, and junior preschool ages 4-5 until 2030. The compulsory education attendance may end at the age of 18," provides the regulatory act.