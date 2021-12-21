Granting of free vouchers for testing to ensure adaptation of economic agents to introduction of COVID-19 certificate

The granting by the Government of free vouchers for testing will ensure the adaptation of economic agents to the situation created by the introduction of the COVID-19 certificate and will be favorable to the pandemic control, states the Ministry of Health (MS).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, had a first meeting with representatives of the business environment regarding the public health measures for the control of a possible pandemic wave. Thus, on Monday, an online meeting took place with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, in the context of the preparations for the approval of the legislation that would ensure the limitation of the spread of COVID-19."The adoption of the law on the digital certificate COVID-19, similar to other EU countries, must be adapted to the situation in Romania and must take into account the interest of public health, but also the need for proper functioning of the economy. The representatives of the companies discussed with the health minister the elements related to the solutions for ensuring the continuity of the economic activity. The Government providing free vouchers for testing to ensure that economic agents adapt to the situation created by the introduction of the COVID-19 certificate and will be in favor of controlling the pandemic," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.According to the ministry, the certificate will be introduced when there is a sustained increase of three consecutive weeks in the number of cases with a coefficient of 1.5 and it will be abandoned after the trend becomes downward and the cumulative incidence falls below 1.