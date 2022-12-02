Greece fully supports Romania's accession to Schengen, president Sakellaropoulou tells counterpart Iohannis

Greece fully supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, on Friday said the Greek president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, at her meeting with Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, in Athens, on a working visit to Greece, the Presidential Administration informed, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the meeting between the presidents of Romania and Greece took place in the continuation of the Romanian-Hellenic political dialogue, which recorded a sustained pace throughout 2022.

The two presidents welcomed the very good bilateral relations, enhanced by cultural affinities and a long common history, also emphasizing the close cooperation at the European, regional and international level.

Klaus Iohannis and Katerina Sakellaropoulou highlighted that the presence of the Romanian community in Greece and the Greek community in Romania plays a positive role in the development of bilateral relations, together with the human contacts promoted through tourism, educational projects and cultural exchanges, which are constantly growing.

Considering the security situation determined by Russia's illegal military aggression against Ukraine, the two presidents had an exchange of views regarding the geopolitical context and the effects of the war on humanitarian, energy and food security. They emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and solidarity at the transatlantic level and reaffirmed the support that the two states continue to give to Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees, as well as to the Republic of Moldova, which is also affected by a serious energy crisis, the Presidential Administration states.

At the same time, the president of Romania presented the actions our country has undertaken and continues to undertake both in relation to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

The two presidents also had an exchange of views regarding the need to continue coordination in order to combat disinformation European states face in the current context.