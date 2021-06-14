 
     
Green scenario throughout entire country, with highest incidence in Prahova and Alba counties

All counties and the Municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in the counties of Prahova - 0.23 and Alba - 0.21, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

In the Capital, the infection rate stayed at 0.14 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The lowest incidence rate in the country, 0.02 cases per thousand inhabitants, is registered, as in the previous day, in Gorj County.

