Grindeanu about new Braila bridge: It is a bridge of hope, a bridge of union

The Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, stated on Thursday that the new bridge over the Danube, inaugurated in Braila, is "a bridge of hope" and "a bridge of union", potrivit Agerpres.

"In 2017, few believed in the success of this project. Here, six years later, we are here together to open traffic on this bridge, which connects the three historical regions. It is a bridge that I would call a bridge of hope, a a bridge of union, a bridge of hope for all Romanians. This bridge is proof that the Romanian state knows how to invest and attract European money, it knows how to strategically approach the development of Romania's regions and above all it knows how to create opportunities for new jobs," Grindeanu said.

He also expressed his hope that in the next period the field of transport will have the "record budget" that it had in the last year.

The suspended bridge over the Danube in Braila - the largest suspended bridge ever built in Romania, the third in size in Europe and the last bridge over the Danube before it flows into the Black Sea - was inaugurated on Thursday, a ceremony was organized in which several state officials took part.

The ceremony was attended by, among others, the President Klaus Iohannis, the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, but also the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu.