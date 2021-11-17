Grindeanu on postponement of negotiations: I understood that there was a change of program from PNL colleagues

Social Democratic Party (PSD) First Vice-Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said that the meeting that was to take place on Wednesday at 16.00 for the continuation of the negotiations on the formation of the Government would probably be rescheduled, stating that there was "a change of program from National Liberal Party (PNL)."

Asked at the Palace of Parliament why the PSD - PNL - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - minorities meeting did not take place, Grindeanu said: "I understood that there was a change of program from the colleagues from PNL. It will probably be rescheduled."

Grindeanu said, when asked if a prime minister needed to take over the governing program so that it would be completed, that he did not believe "that someone like this would come, from the foam of the sea, to be prime minister.""I tell you from PSD that today we voted for a PSD prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu. Marcel Ciolacu was present at all the negotiations," he said.Asked if Nicolae Ciuca could be accepted by the PSD as prime minister, Grindeanu said: "The only acceptable person, following today's PSD National Political Council meeting, is Marcel Ciolacu. (...) I have not seen the nomination of any name from the PNL. We have given a name of prime minister, this is the mandate we have."