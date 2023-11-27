Guarantee-return system in Romania to be second largest in Europe (PM Ciolacu)

The guarantee-return system (SGR) in Romania will be the second largest in Europe, after Germany, from the perspective of the number of packages processed, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared during the system's launch event, on Monday.

"The launch of the SGR will put Romania in a leading position (...) in environmental protection and packaging management. The SGR in Romania will be the second largest such system in Europe, after Germany, from the perspective of the number of packages processed. At the same time we represent a global premiere, the largest integrated system of its kind, and we hope it will become a case study for governments around the world. Starting November 30, Romanian citizens will join over 350 million citizens from all over the world who live in a country where there is a guarantee-return system," the prime minister declared.

According to him, in Europe, there are currently 13 countries that have implemented SGR, reaching a population of almost 145 million.

"In just three days, with the accession of Romania, there will be more than 163 million European citizens more careful with the environment in which they live," Marcel Ciolacu added.

He added that, beyond a major cultural change, the collection centers will also have a direct economic impact.

"Establishing Returo collection centers will create over 600 jobs by the end of next year and will stimulate similar investments in transport and recycling both horizontally and vertically. I can assure you that the Government will continue to strongly support such innovative initiatives in environmental protection and packaging management, but we cannot do it alone, I count on you in this effort, because only together can we give more coherence to this subject so topical and with medium and long term implications," Ciolacu said.