Head of EC Representation in Romania: authorities need to take all neccesary measures to protect freedom of press

The head of the European Commission (EC) Representation in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, says that national authorities need to take all necessary measures for protecting the freedom of the press.

"I worryingly noted the information that appeared in the media, according to which two journalists and one environment activist were assaulted in a forest in the county of Suceava while they were doing their job. It is unacceptable to be attacked while doing your job. The information is a public good. We must protect journalists, because they are the ones that ensure transparency. National authorities need to take all necessary measures for protecting the freedom of the press, according to the values at the basis of the European Union, inscribed in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights," Ramona Chiriac said, during a statement posted on Friday, on the Facebook Page of the EC Representation in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

She reminds that just as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announced, there is a law in the works which will guarantee the freedom of the press.