Head of Institute of National Economy: Too many taxes in Romania a considerable part of goes uncollected

Romania has too many taxes in place, but they are not gainful because collecting them is time- and money-consuming, director of the Institute of National Economy Gheorghe Zaman on Tuesday told the conference "Tax Policies for Financial Restructuring and the Support of the Business Environment."

"In my opinion, Romania has too many taxes, and they are not gainful. Why? Because a good part thereof remains uncollected, handling them consumes money, time and space, and in the second place it results in a low collection rate. Maybe we should think how to turn these taxes more relevant, more substantive so that they should not be just on paper whilst they actually go uncollected," said Gheorghe Zaman.

He also argued that the issue of not recoverable arrears that are being determined annually in the Court of Auditors' Report should be raised for discussion, as they represent 87 percent of total arrears.