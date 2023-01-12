Health Institute: 102,884 acute respiratory infections recorded over January 2-8

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between January 2 and 8, 102,884 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper respiratory tract and pneumonia.

In the same period last year, 45,869 cases were recorded.

According to the INSP, there are recorded by 37.9 per cent more cases of acute respiratory infections compared to the previous week, where the number of cases stood at 74,567.

The flu season started earlier this year, by three weeks earlier compared to the 2015-2019 period, according to the same source.

The relevant authorities also reported 4,629 cases of clinical influenza at the national level over January 2-8, with most cases recorded in Bucharest (1,343) and the Brasov (378), Iasi (269), Cluj (249), Sibiu (242), Prahova (236) and Dambovita (211) counties.

There have also been reported 15 cases of co-infections with both the influenza virus and the SARS-CoV-2, as well as 19 co-infections with the influenza virus with RSV.

INSP also specified that, by now, there have been 15 deaths recorded because of the influenza virus, for 8 of them the cause of death being the type A virus, H1 subtype, for 5 the cause of death was type A influenza, H3 subtype (one with co-infection with SARS-CoV-2) and 2 cases of type A influenza without subtype. AGERPRES