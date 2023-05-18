Health Min Rafila attends launch of Health Innovation Hub encouraging development of innovative solutions.

The Ministry of Health, the G6-UMF University Alliance and the Local American Working Group (LAWG) Association launched the Health Innovation Hub on Thursday, during an event held at the Parliament Palace, told Agerpres.

According to the organizers, the Health Innovation Hub aims, through the strategic projects that will be carried out, to encourage teams of Romanian researchers and entrepreneurs to develop pragmatic innovative solutions for the priorities in the health care field - as they are identified in the National Health Strategy 2023-2030 - "For health, together" - which will generate a net contribution to the development of the health system and the economy in Romania.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, pleaded, during the event, for the establishment and development of a network of university hospitals.

"We are advocating for the establishment of a network of university hospitals, an integrated concept that I care a lot about and that we have imagined and taken concrete steps forward to develop this network. We now have a turning point because a emergency ordinance that allows the transfer of hospitals belonging to the Ministry of Transport to other authorities and we advocate for the transfer of some of them to universities of medicine and pharmacy. If we do this integrated concept - universities, hospitals, industry - we can really have a perspective like in over the course of a few years this innovation hub will represent the great success project in the field of research and development in the medical field," said Rafila.

He added that such an innovation hub should ensure several important issues, one of them being related to the possibility for patients in Romania to have access to innovative technologies and medicines.

The President of the Local American Working Group Association, Radu Rasinar, mentioned that there is already a first generation of projects within this hub, discussed and selected, which are very close to being started.