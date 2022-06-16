Health Ministry: A new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in Romania

A new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in Romania, in a 36-year-old man, who is in good health, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday.

According to the same source, the man is a contact of the first patient diagnosed with monkeypox in Romania.

He was admitted to a hospital in Bucharest on Wednesday, where he remains hospitalized. The symptoms of the disease appeared on June 12.

The Ministry of Health announced on June 13 the first case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania, in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest.

This is the fourth case recorded in our country.

