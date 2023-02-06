Health trade unionists' rally kicks off, protesters will stop at several hospitals in Bucharest

Trade unionists affiliated to the Sanitas Federation started, on Monday morning, the protest rally in front of the government building, in Victoriei Square, from where they will march towards several hospitals in Bucharest.

The protesters will stop in front of the Grigore Alexandrescu Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children, the Emergency Clinical Hospital of Bucharest, the Sfantul Stefan Pneumophthiziology Hospital, the Colentina Clinical Hospital and the Prof. Dr. Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

The demands of the trade unionists focus on increasing the incomes of all employees in Health and Social Assistance by at least 15 pct, to cover inflation, the emergency initiation of negotiations between the Government of Romania and the social partners, on the project of the new law on the salaries of staff paid from public funds, respectively ensuring correct and sufficient funding for medical and social assistance institutions.

The rally started on Monday is part of a series of protests by the Sanitas Federation that will take place between February 6 and 8, 2023.