HealthMin Costache: Testing capacity for COVID-19 has increased at national level

Digi 24
Victor Costache

Health Minister Victor Costache told a new conference on Tuesday that the testing capacity for COVID-19 increased at national level.

"The testing capacity at national level has increased and we communicated through the Public Health National Institute and the Public Health Directorates to run tests for all the atypical cases of pneumonia in hospitals and, obviously, such a patient was diagnosed [the man who tested positive for COVID-19 at the "Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital]," the Minister said.

He brought to mind that an epidemiological investigation is currently being carried out at the "Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital.

According to the Health Minister, the doctors of this hospital were placed in isolation at home, undergoing testing.

"In any case of COVID-19 being confirmed, an epidemiological investigation is made and the contacts are isolated," Costache said.

When asked whether there are enough tests for the novel coronavirus, Victor Costache responded: "For now yes and other tests are being ordered everyday, each centre with diagnostic capacity has tests distributed for another week."

