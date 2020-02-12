HealthMin Costache: We are going to check into how anesthesias are being performed in dental clinics

The College of Physicians is currently investigating the case of the four-year-old child who died after being anesthetized at a dental clinic in Pitesti, Health Minister Victor Costache said on Wednesday.

He also announced that in the next period the manner in which anesthesias are being performed in the dental offices will be checked."It is indeed a tragedy. (...) At present, the activity of that dental cabinet, of that small clinic has been completely closed, it has been suspended by the DSP (Public Health Directorate), and the College of Physicians is currently investigating the case and we will communicate our conclusions. It is very important that these tragedies do not happen again and in the next period we will check how these anesthesias are being performed in some cases in the dental clinics," Costache told Romania TV.He said that propofol is a very powerful product and mentioned that Michael Jackson also died because of it."This drug should only be used in a setting that can be properly monitored," the Minister explained.