HealthMin: In PNRR we centralized projects worth 8.1 billion euro in hospital infrastructure

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila said, on Sunday, in Dumbraveni, that as part of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) projects for hospital infrastructure worth 8.1 billion euro have been centralized and the priority will be with those projects that respond to the people's need for medical services and which "fit the budget", agerpres reports.

"I am not opposed to any hospital infrastructure project. It's very clear that the need for hospital infrastructure is very high. Myself and my team at the ministry are those who put on the PNRR map those investments in hospital infrastructure and decided to prioritize investments in those places where the need is greatest. But we should also be aware that there are resources and needs and that they should always be linked. And then, all the projects which are sufficiently mature, advanced in regards to design stage and feasibility study, which respond to the needs of the population in a certain area - we're referring to medical services needs - and fit the budget are eligible for financing," the Health Minister explained.

Asked if the project of the new county hospital meets the eligibility criteria to be built through the PNRR, the Health Minister offered no concrete answer, mentioning that for each project "some prioritization criteria and some maximum limits for reimbursement will be established.""There will be several stages. For the moment, we centralized projects. I won't lie, the projects centralized are worth 8.1 billlion euro; and then we will set some criteria - on the one hand for prioritization, and they will be published, on the other hand, we will set some quality criteria for these projects, so that we ensure that we are financing quality projects that respond to all health conditions necessary at this moment. But, also, we will also establish some maximum limits for reimbursements. Meaning that on a certain surface built and for certain medical equipment, we want to ensure that we are paying the right price," said Ioana Mihaila.According to the project, the new Focsani County Emergency Hospital will have a capacity for 760 beds for continuous hospitalization and 60 beds for day hospitalization, a university bloc with amphitheaters and classrooms for 100 persons, a modern specialization sector with departments in almost all domains and especially conceived spaces for all the medical and connected activities, including a heliport. The project has an estimated cost of 600 million euro, including the outfitting with the necessary equipment.The Health Ministry conducted, on Sunday, a visit to Vrancea County where she met representatives of the Vrance Prefecture and family doctors in the county to discuss the anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign and administered several vaccine doses to those desiring to immunize in the mobile center visiting Dumbraveni.